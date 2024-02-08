Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Wednesday (February 07, 2024).
========================
Open Bid Rs 278.87
Open Offer Rs 281.05
========================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Feb 8
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
5.01
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Feb 8
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
520
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Feb 8
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Feb 8
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Feb 8
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Feb 8
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
89.82
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Feb 8
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
436
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Feb 8
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Feb 8
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
9.38
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Feb 8
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
92.54
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Feb 8
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
44,379,925
▲ 0.00
|
Oil & Gas Dev. / Feb 8
Oil & Gas Development Company Limited(OGDC)
|
24,951,384
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Elektron / Feb 8
Pak Elektron Limited(PAEL)
|
21,266,442
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Refinery / Feb 8
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
18,717,352
▲ 0.00
|
Cnergyico PK / Feb 8
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
17,227,472
▲ 0.00
|
P.I.A.C.(A) / Feb 8
Pakistan International Airlines Corp(PIAA)
|
15,465,000
▲ 0.00
|
TPL Properties / Feb 8
TPL Properties Limited(TPLP)
|
15,423,997
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Petroleum / Feb 8
Pakistan Petroleum Limited(PPL)
|
14,223,153
▲ 0.00
|
WorldCall Telecom / Feb 8
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
13,059,241
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Int.Bulk / Feb 8
Pakistan International Bulk Terminal(PIBTL)
|
7,754,000
▲ 0.00
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Feb 7
|
279.62
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Feb 7
|
279.22
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Feb 7
|
148.03
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Feb 7
|
0.87
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Feb 7
|
1.26
|
Euro to USD / Feb 7
|
1.08
|
UK LIBOR % / Feb 6
|
5.44
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Feb 6
|
4954.23
|
Nasdaq / Feb 6
|
15609
|
Dow Jones / Feb 6
|
38521.36
|
India Sensex / Feb 7
|
72377.36
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Feb 7
|
36085.15
|
Hang Seng / Feb 7
|
16106.60
|
FTSE 100 / Feb 7
|
7693.56
|
Germany DAX 30 / Feb 7
|
17013.81
|
France CAC40 / Feb 7
|
7648.24
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Feb 6
|
20235
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Feb 6
|
184756
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Feb 7
|
73.41
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Feb 7
|
2033
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Feb 7
|
87.40
Comments