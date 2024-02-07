Sri Lankan shares end flat as communication services weigh

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares ended largely unchanged on Wednesday after rising for five straight sessions, as a decline in communication services stocks countered gains in consumer staples and industrials.

The CSE All Share index settled up 0.02% at 10,527.98.

Sri Lanka expects to implement a debt restructuring framework within the first six months of this year, the island nation’s president said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka’s central bank said a special monetary policy board meeting will be held on Wednesday, adding that it will not lead to a decision on policy interest rates.

On the CSE All-Share index, Carson Cumberbatch and Richard Pieris & Company were among the top boosts.

Trading volume on the CSE All-Share index rose to 90.1 million shares from 42.3 million shares in the previous session, according to exchange data.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 12.20 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($39.01 million) from 872.3 million rupees in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 11.50 billion rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 826.4 million rupees, the data showed