AIRLINK 60.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.8%)
BOP 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
CNERGY 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.4%)
DFML 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.09%)
DGKC 73.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.15%)
FCCL 18.65 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.32%)
FFBL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.51%)
FFL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.28%)
GGL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HBL 113.56 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.96%)
HUBC 115.71 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.5%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.94%)
KOSM 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.13%)
MLCF 38.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.87%)
OGDC 153.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.6%)
PAEL 23.89 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.55%)
PIAA 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.38%)
PIBTL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.05%)
PPL 121.65 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.95%)
PRL 29.38 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.96%)
PTC 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1%)
SEARL 52.12 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.07%)
SNGP 68.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
SSGC 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.44%)
TELE 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TPLP 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.06%)
TRG 73.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.03%)
UNITY 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.57%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,588 Increased By 27.7 (0.42%)
BR30 23,477 Increased By 146.8 (0.63%)
KSE100 64,018 Increased By 218.6 (0.34%)
KSE30 21,673 Increased By 72.9 (0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 07, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Five dead including civilians in Israeli strikes on Syria: monitor

AFP Published 07 Feb, 2024 12:17pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

BEIRUT: Israeli strikes on Syria’s Homs killed five people including three civilians Wednesday, a war monitor said, with Syria’s defence ministry reporting an unspecified number of civilians dead.

“Five people have been killed including three civilians – a woman, a child, and a man – and seven others were injured in Israeli strikes on a building in the Hamra neighbourhood of Homs city,” said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, updating an earlier toll of four.

The identities of the two non-civilian casualties were unknown, the monitor said.

Syria’s defence ministry reported that “the Israeli enemy launched air strikes from the direction north of Tripoli (Lebanon) targeting a number of sites in the city of Homs and its countryside… killing and injuring a number of civilians”.

Syrian state television shared footage of rescuers rummaging through the rubble of what appeared to be a collapsed building and carrying someone on a stretcher.

Gaza mediators search for ‘final formula’ for Israel, Hamas ceasefire

Earlier, Syrian state television reported “an Israeli assault” on central Syria, in Homs province.

Last week, the United States carried out strikes on Iran-backed groups in Syria and Iraq, killing dozens in retaliation for a deadly attack on its troops in Jordan.

Israel had also struck targets in Syria twice that week. On Friday, Israeli strikes killed three pro-Iran fighters south of Damascus, according to the Observatory, with Iranian media reporting an adviser from the Revolutionary Guards was among the dead.

Last Monday, Israeli strikes near Damascus killed eight people, including pro-Iran fighters, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights had said.

During more than a decade of civil war in Syria, Israel launched hundreds of air strikes in the country, primarily targeting Iran-backed forces as well as Syrian army positions.

But such attacks have intensified since the war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas began on October 7.

Israel rarely comments on individual strikes targeting Syria but has repeatedly said it will not allow Iran, which backs President Bashar al-Assad’s government, to expand its presence there.

Since 2011, Syria has endured a bloody conflict that has killed more than half a million people and displaced millions.

Syria Syrian Observatory for Human Rights Homs Israeli airstrikes Israeli strikes on Syria

Comments

200 characters

Five dead including civilians in Israeli strikes on Syria: monitor

Less than 48 hours before voting day: PIA restructuring, FWBL sell-off plans approved

Intra-day update: rupee inches higher against US dollar

Ogra allows second gas price hike of year

Gaza mediators search for ‘final formula’ for Israel, Hamas ceasefire

Saudi Arabia says there will be no diplomatic relations with Israel without an independent Palestinian state

Mari acquires working interest in Zarghun South and Nareli Block

Pakistan fully committed to fostering inclusive democratic process: FO

‘Sui ML’ between B’stan govt and PPL to be renewed

More stable govt can attract external financing: S&P

Temporary import, export of vehicles: MoC and FBR lock horns over former’s proposal

Read more stories