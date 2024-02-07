Landslide in southern Philippines buries two buses, injures 11

MANILA: A landslide triggered by heavy rains in a southern Philippine province buried two buses, injuring at least 11 people, disaster officials said on Wednesday.

The landslide happened on Tuesday night outside a gold mining site in the town of Maco in the province of Davao de Oro where the buses were picking up employees, mining operator Apex Mining said in a statement.

It was not immediately clear how many passengers were on board the buses.

Collier dies after landslide hits Duki coalmine

Those injured, including one in critical condition, were taken to a hospital, Maco town’s disaster agency said in a Facebook post on Wednesday. The disaster agency also issued evacuation orders in five villages in Maco, located on the island of Mindanao.

A northeast monsoon and a trough of low pressure has brought rains in southern Mindanao region from Jan. 28 to Feb. 2, resulting in deadly floods and landslides, data from the national disaster agency show.