Collier dies after landslide hits Duki coalmine

DUKI: A collier was killed by a landslide in a coalmine in Duki, a district of Balochistan, on Wednesday.
According to rescue sources, the body of the deceased miner was shifted to the Civil Hospital in Duki for necessary procedures.
Subscribing is the best way to get our best stories immediately.
DUKI: A collier was killed by a landslide in a coalmine in Duki, a district of Balochistan, on Wednesday.
According to rescue sources, the body of the deceased miner was shifted to the Civil Hospital in Duki for necessary procedures.