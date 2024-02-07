‘Sun of Feb 9’ to rise with message of prosperity: Nawaz

KASUR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed confidence in his party’s victory in the upcoming general elections, saying the sun of February 9 will rise with the message of Pakistan’s prosperity.

Addressing a public gathering in Kasur – the constituency where PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif is contesting election, the former prime minister said that development projects would be initiated if the party was voted to power.

Nawaz Sharif reiterated that the PML-N was committed to steering the country back on course, while lambasting any return of what he termed as “fraudsters” to power.

In an apparent reference to PTI-led federal government, he said: “No one received houses or employment as promised by the previous rulers and instead, the country incurred significant financial losses during their tenure.”

He regretted that if his government had not been overthrown in 2017, all the citizens in the country would have been provided employment opportunities.

Nawaz reiterated his vision for Pakistan to reclaim its status as an ‘Asian Tiger’, adding that the youth would help achieve this goal. “We have to come out of the ongoing crises and join the race of development,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, the PML-N supremo asked his brother Shehbaz Sharif to provide resources to the country’s youth – who will change the destiny of Pakistan.

Nawaz also took promise from Shehbaz Sharif to build a Danish School in Khadian, vowing to build the city’s road like one in Paris.

A day earlier, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif promised a train service starting from Islamabad to Murree and Muzaffarabad after coming into power.

Addressing a public gathering in Murree, he said “the youth are standing by his party. Pakistan has always stood by the people of Indian illegally Jammu and Kashmir.”