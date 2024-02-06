Palm extends gains on stronger rival oils, lower output estimates

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose for a second consecutive session on Tuesday, tracking strength in rival edible oils and buoyed by expectations of lower output in the world’s second-biggest producer.

The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed up 39 ringgit or 1.03%, to 3,841 ringgit ($806.42).

Palm rebounded with overnight recovery in rival oilseeds, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

“Supportive Malaysian Palm Oil Board January polls showing lower production and endstocks, coupled with a weaker ringgit, also kept palm prices on a positive note.”

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract edged up 0.03%, while its palm oil contract added 0.99%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.97%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, fell 0.32% against the dollar, making the commodity less expensive for buyers holding the currency.

India’s January palm oil imports hit 3-month low as soyoil shipments rise

Malaysia’s palm oil stocks likely fell for three straight months to the end of January, in line with seasonal low production, a Reuters survey showed on Monday.

Palm oil stocks were seen falling to 2.14 million metric tons in January, down 6.62% from December, according to 10 traders, planters and analysts. Crude palm oil output was seen at 1.37 million tons, an 11.83% decline from the previous month.

The Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) is scheduled to release its monthly data on Feb. 13.

India’s palm oil imports fell to a three-month low in January, as refiners increased buying of soyoil due to negative refining margins for crude palm oil, five dealers told Reuters on Monday.