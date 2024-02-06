AIRLINK 60.77 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.37%)
BOP 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.76%)
CNERGY 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.01%)
DFML 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
DGKC 74.08 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.59%)
FCCL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
FFBL 27.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
FFL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
GGL 10.46 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.39%)
HBL 112.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.27%)
HUBC 114.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.13%)
HUMNL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.45%)
KEL 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.5%)
KOSM 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (5.39%)
MLCF 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.91%)
OGDC 155.57 Increased By ▲ 8.05 (5.46%)
PAEL 23.07 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.23%)
PIAA 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.74%)
PIBTL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.58%)
PPL 120.36 Increased By ▲ 6.46 (5.67%)
PRL 28.26 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (7.49%)
PTC 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.1%)
SEARL 51.57 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.36%)
SNGP 68.51 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (4.2%)
SSGC 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4.78%)
TELE 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.13%)
TPLP 12.64 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.59%)
TRG 72.99 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.44%)
UNITY 21.23 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.77%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 6,560 Increased By 104.8 (1.62%)
BR30 23,330 Increased By 573.3 (2.52%)
KSE100 63,799 Increased By 796.1 (1.26%)
KSE30 21,600 Increased By 272.3 (1.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 06, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Last day of campaigning as Pakistan sees ‘lacklustre’ election

AFP Published 06 Feb, 2024 05:52pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LAHORE: Pakistan’s politicians on Tuesday hit the campaign trail for the last time, ahead of a general election that observers say has left the nation of 240 million at its most discouraged in years.

With former prime minister Imran Khan in jail and his party barred from contesting as a bloc, the field is open for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to win the most seats and give a fourth term as premier to its founder, Nawaz Sharif.

TikTok launches ‘Pakistan Election Center’

Candidates loyal to Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party could still prove a decisive factor – as well as the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari – but a generally lacklustre campaign season as well as voter apathy suggest Thursday will see a low turnout.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (top C) leads an election campaign rally in Karachi on February 5, 2024, ahead of the country’s upcoming national elections. Photo: AFP
Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (top C) leads an election campaign rally in Karachi on February 5, 2024, ahead of the country’s upcoming national elections. Photo: AFP

“The political atmosphere ahead of Pakistan’s first general election since 2018 is equally as glum as the economic one,” said the polling agency Gallup ahead of Thursday’s vote.

“Seven in 10 Pakistanis lack confidence in the honesty of their elections. While this ties previous highs, it nevertheless represents a significant regression in recent years.”

Bat symbol: PTI files review plea before SC

Candidates must end all canvassing on Tuesday night, before polls open Thursday for more than 120 million registered voters to take part in an election rights activists have called deeply flawed.

Another trial

Looming large over the vote – despite being barred from taking part – is former international cricketer Khan, who was handed three lengthy prison sentences last week for treason, graft and a marriage that did not meet Islamic law requirements.

He faced a fresh trial starting Tuesday, this time in an anti-terrorism court, over riots led by his supporters last year.

The election comes against the backdrop of an economy in dire straits and a significant rise in militancy.

Step-by-step: an easy guide on how to cast your vote on February 8

The Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, an Islamabad-based think tank, said there had been a “staggering” rise in militant attacks in the past year with an average 54 per month – the most since 2015, when the army launched a massive crackdown on militant groups.

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister and leader of the Pakistan Muslim League (PML) party Nawaz Sharif (C) along with his daughter Maryam Nawaz (R) waves to supporters during an election campaign rally in Lahore, ahead of the upcoming general elections. Three-time Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who has never managed to see out a full term, heads into February 8 election on the brink of his biggest comeback to date. Photo: AFP
Pakistan’s former Prime Minister and leader of the Pakistan Muslim League (PML) party Nawaz Sharif (C) along with his daughter Maryam Nawaz (R) waves to supporters during an election campaign rally in Lahore, ahead of the upcoming general elections. Three-time Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who has never managed to see out a full term, heads into February 8 election on the brink of his biggest comeback to date. Photo: AFP

On Monday, at least 10 officers were martyred when militants attacked a police station near the Afghan border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Inflation is galloping at nearly 30 percent, the rupee has been in free fall for three years, and a balance of payments deficit has frozen imports, severely hampering industrial growth.

“Pakistanis are more discouraged than they have been in decades about a multitude of economic, political and security challenges that are threatening their country’s stability,” Gallup said its poll findings revealed.

“Last year, just one in four approved of Pakistan’s leadership.”

Frontrunner Nawaz Sharif, jailed before the 2018 election but freed to seek medical treatment in Britain, returned to Pakistan last year, and has since seen a string of convictions overturned, allowing him to run again.

Pakistan govt will not shut down internet on election day, says PTA

He was due later Tuesday to hold his final rally near Lahore, the capital of Punjab province – the country’s most populous and home to more than half the national electorate.

In a bid to sidestep a nationwide crackdown, PTI has redefined election campaigning in Pakistan with social media rallies and the use of AI technology.

Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan’s supporters wear scarves with prints of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party as they listen to a virtual election campaign on phones at Khan’s PTI office in Islamabad. His name may not be on the ballot, but Imran Khan will be on the country’s mind as Pakistan votes in an election on February 8, 2024 that observers say is deeply flawed without his participation. Photo: AFP
Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan’s supporters wear scarves with prints of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party as they listen to a virtual election campaign on phones at Khan’s PTI office in Islamabad. His name may not be on the ballot, but Imran Khan will be on the country’s mind as Pakistan votes in an election on February 8, 2024 that observers say is deeply flawed without his participation. Photo: AFP

Stripped of its talisman cricket bat logo, the party has launched a mobile phone app that tells voters what logos are associated with its candidates, who are now effectively standing as independents.

Despite party information secretary Raoof Hassan calling it a “non-election”, supporters have been urged to vote.

“The most powerful and meaningful weapon we have is our vote,” Khan said in a message posted on his X account at the weekend.

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Nawaz Sharif general elections Imran Khan Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Pakistan Peoples Party General elections 2024 general elections general polls General Elections 2024 General Election 2024 general elections in Pakistan general polls 2024

Comments

200 characters

Last day of campaigning as Pakistan sees ‘lacklustre’ election

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

Caretaker Punjab CM Mohsin Naqvi appointed unopposed as PCB chairman

Bat symbol: PTI files review plea before SC

PPL approves funding for Lead-Zinc processing plant in Balochistan

Record profit: MCB Bank posts earnings of Rs65.3bn in 2023, up over 89% YoY

Attock Refinery sees profit decline 37% in 2QFY24

Gold price per tola increases Rs300 in Pakistan

Oil gains as Gaza ceasefire talks in focus

Antony Blinken heads to Egypt to seek ‘enduring end’ to Gaza war

IMF briefed about tariff, circular debt plans

Read more stories