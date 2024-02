LONDON: Europe’s main stock markets opened on a bright note on Tuesday.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 shares index advanced 0.9 percent to 7,681.29 points, with energy major BP soaring six percent after delivering bumper annual profits and vast share buybacks.

Europe stocks rise despite blockbuster US jobs data

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 rose 0.5 percent to 7,630.65 points and the Frankfurt DAX added 0.2 percent to 16,944.42.