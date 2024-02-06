Bilawal reaches out to people in big way

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that he is the son of Karachi and if the people give him a chance on February 8, he will change the landscape of the metropolis through public service and development.

He urged the Karachiites to reject those elements selling mixture of hatred and division, who forget Karachi every time they become part of the federal government by bargaining on the rights of the city.

According to the press release issued by Media Cell Bilawal House, the PPP chairman is leading a grand rally in ‘Quaid’s City’ in connection with his nationwide election campaign, which started from Bilawal House Chowrangi Karachi.

The rally passed through Shirin Jinnah Colony, Tara Chand Road, Kemari, Machhi Miani and Khara Dar and reached Chakiwara Lyari, from where it will reach Malir via different parts of the city, while its final destination will be Dawood Chowrangi.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, while addressing different places, said he has campaigned in every area of the four provinces, but Karachi is different in this regard.

“Karachi is my own city. Not only was I born here, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was also born in the same city of Karachi. When I say that I want to serve Karachi, (and) play my role in the development of Karachi, then (that means) I want to take care of my own home,” he added.

Chairman PPP thanked Karachiites for their support to his party in the recent local body elections, saying: “I am thankful to the people of Karachi for trusting me and not only winning from Kemari, but also from the entire city and electing a Jiyala mayor for the first time in history.” He further said that even on February 8, the people of Karachi should trust him and make the PPP candidates successful.

“This will be the first time in history, not only will the local government system be in my hands, Insha Allah the provincial government will also be in my hands, and if you are with me, the federal government will also be in my hands,” he told the charged crowd.

He said that if the people voted for the PPP candidates contesting on 20 seats of Karachi, then he would transform the city through dedicated public service and development in the next five years. “Other parties are contesting elections for their own interests, I am contesting elections for the rights of the people,” he pointed out.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the people should also compare the other parties which were contesting against the PPP in the general elections. “These parties are doing politics of hatred and division, selling some Churan (mixture) or the other,” he said, adding that someone was trying to divide Karachi on the basis of religion, some language and some communalism. “On February 8, you (people) should stamp the Arrow (symbol on ballot paper) and answer these forces that this is the Karachi of all of us. We will not allow anyone to try to divide on the basis of hatred. This city has made many sacrifices because of the politics of violence, they are part of history,” he added.

The PPP chairman said that in the February 8 general elections, the real contest is between only two parties, saying: “One is the party with the Tiger symbol and the other is your city’s party with the Teer.” He urged the people to reject those indulging in politics of hatred and division as well as not to support independent candidates, as the move would amount to wasting their votes. “Karachi Walo (People of Karachi)! Give me a chance this time, you give your brother a chance. I will not disappoint you. I want to undertake (development) work in Karachi’s every nook and corner. If you want to solve the problems facing the metropolis, then once you have to support the PPP,” he urged.

He said Karachi’s votes were robbed in the past, but now people would not allow anyone to steal their mandate.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari once again appealed to the public to come up with full support for the PPP candidates in February 8 polls. He also took an oath from his party candidates that they would serve the people without any discrimination after winning the election.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024