Sensitive polling stations should be focused for smooth polling: CM

HYDERABAD: Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister former Justice Maqbool Baqar has said that Hyderabad is one of the largest divisions with nine districts and 2,397 sensitive polling stations needed to be focused in terms of smooth polling and peaceful elections.

“We have strengthened you, the administration and the police, with equipment, transport and other facilities, therefore there should be no untoward incidents.”

He said this while presiding over a meeting in the committee room of the Commissioner Office, Shahabaz Building on Monday. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Dr Fakhre Alam, IG Police Riffat Mukhtar, Commissioner Hyderabad Khalid Hyder Shah, DIG Tariq Dharejo and others.

The chief minister inquired the Regional Election Commissioner Hyderabad Azhar Hussain Tanwri about the election arrangements. Tanwri expressed satisfaction on the arrangements and thanked the caretaker government for extending support to hold free, fair and transport election.

Commissioner Khalid Hyder Shah while briefing the chief minister said that the Hyderabad division has nine districts and 5,747,277 registered votes including 2,647,345 female votes.

Badin has 942,176 votes, Dadu 930,473, Hyderabad 1,225,147, Jamshoro 477,062, Matiari 417,629, Sujawal 424,328, Tando Allahyar 451,632, Tando Mohammad Khan 356,444 and Thatta 522,386.

Hyderabad division comprised of 13 National and 28 provincial assembly seats.

There are 71 candidates, including three females, contesting for three National Assembly seats in Hyderabad. Additionally, 162 candidates, including 18 females, are contesting for six provincial Assembly seats.

Badin district has two NA and five provincial Assembly seats. There are 28 candidates, including three females, contesting for the NA seats, while 84 candidates, including five females, are contesting for the provincial Assembly seats.

The following information is about the number of candidates contesting for NA and provincial Assembly seats in different districts of Pakistan:

In Dadu, there are two NA seats and four provincial Assembly seats. A total of 27 male candidates are contesting the election, while four provincial assembly seats have 69 candidates, including one female.

Jamshoro district has one NA seat. Ten candidates, including a female, are contesting for it. On three provincial Assembly seats, 41 candidates, including one female, are contesting.

Matiari has one NA seat with 11 candidates, including a female. Two provincial Assembly seats in Matiari have 23 candidates, including one female.

Sujawal has one NA seat with eight candidates contesting. Two provincial Assembly seats in Sujawal have 22 candidates, including one female.

Tando Allahyar has one NA seat and two provincial Assembly seats. A total of 13 candidates, including two females, are contesting for these seats. On two provincial Assembly seats, 30 candidates, including two females are contesting.

Tando Mohammad Khan has one NA seat and two provincial Assembly seats.

Seventeen candidates are contesting for the NA seat, and 30 candidates, including two females are contesting for the provincial Assembly seats.

Thatta has one NA seat with 10 candidates, including one female. Two provincial Assembly seats have 19 candidates contesting.

Polling stations: The Hyderabad division will have 4,431 polling stations, including 1,096 for females and 14,849 polling booths, of which 6,937 for females.

Sensitive & highly sensitive polling stations: Out of 4,431 polling stations, 1,416 are sensitive and 981 are highly sensitive. Badin has 288 sensitive and 246 highly sensitive polling stations. Dadu has 150 sensitive and 156 highly sensitive polling stations. Hyderabad has 365 sensitive and 181 highly sensitive polling stations.

Jamshoro has 138 sensitive and 102 highly sensitive, Matiari 154 sensitive and 80 highly sensitive, Sujawal has 28 sensitive and 18 highly sensitive, Tando Allahyar has 85 sensitive and 100 highly sensitive, Tando Mohammad Khan 192 sensitive and 83 highly sensitive polling stations and Thatta has 16 sensitive and 15 highly sensitive polling stations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024