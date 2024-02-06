TikTok launches ‘Pakistan Election Center’

KARACHI: TikTok has launched the ‘Pakistan Election Center’, which is a dedicated hub, available both in English and Urdu. The hub will direct users authoritative information on the election, including voting procedures and locations.

Additionally, easy-to-use reporting tools will empower users to easily identify and report potentially misleading content. This user-centric approach fosters a vigilant and responsible community, crucial during the election period.

As the Pakistan parliamentary election approaches in February 2024, TikTok has taken some initiatives demonstrate its unwavering commitment to maintaining a safe, authentic, and reliable information environment during this important period.

Aimed to combat misinformation, TikTok is collaborating with Agence France-Presse (AFP) as its fact-checker to specifically address the Pakistani electoral context.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024