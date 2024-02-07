In focus: Maulana Siraj-ul-Haq’s political rise

Maulana Siraj-ul-Haq was born in the Charsadda District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on September 5, 1962. He joined the Jamaat-e-Islami as a student at the University of Punjab, setting the groundwork for his eventual political career.

His political career began with active engagement in student politics, notably as the chief of Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba from 1988 to 1991.

In addition to serving as the provincial finance minister, he was elected to the KP provincial parliament twice, in 2002 and 2013.

During his initial tenure as finance minister, the KP province received recognition from the Asian Development Bank as the most financially disciplined province in the country.

He was elected as a member of the Senate in 2015, securing his position until 2021.

In 2014, he assumed the role of chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, a notable political party in the country’s political landscape. The party members re-elected him for an additional five-year term, solidifying his position as the chief.

He was defeated by Muhammad Bashir Khan of the PTI in the 2018 general election for the NA-7 Lower Dir national assembly seat.

In the General Election of 2024, he is contesting from the National Assembly seat (NA-6) from Dir.

Maulana Siraj-ul-Haq’s political journey shows that dynastic roots and ties are not necessary to become the leader of an important political party.