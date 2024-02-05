Four killed in Russian shelling of Ukraine’s Kherson

Russian artillery fire into the city of Kherson in southern Ukraine on Monday killed four people and injured at least one other person, local officials said.

Kherson and surrounding areas come under regular Russian shelling, facing numerous air alerts throughout the day. Russian forces target Kherson from occupied territory on the eastern bank of the major Dnipro river that dissects the region.

Video from the site, released by the regional prosecutor’s office, showed a completely burnt-out car that caught fire after an explosion, with two bodies found inside, officials said.

Russia says death toll in Ukraine shelling of Lysychansk rises to 28

A 66-year-old woman outdoors during the attack was also killed and another man died in hospital from his injuries, the prosecutors said on the Telegram messaging app.

Almost an entire two years into its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia holds swathes of the country’s east and south, with front lines largely static for many months.