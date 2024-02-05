AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
Feb 05, 2024
Business & Finance

French bank Societe Generale to cut 900 jobs

AFP Published 05 Feb, 2024 01:52pm

PARIS: French banking group Societe Generale announced plans on Monday to slash around 900 jobs at its head office as part of a cost-cutting programme.

The group’s new chief executive, Slawomir Krupa, presented in September a strategic roadmap that included reducing costs by 1.7 billion euros ($1.8 billion) by 2026 compared to 2022.

Societe Generale said Monday that five percent of its head office staff would be cut as part of organisational changes “to simplify its operations and structurally improve its operational efficiency”.

UniCredit vows to match 2023 income after beating forecast

The job reductions will be carried out “through internal transfers, end-of-year support or voluntary departures”, the bank added.

Societe Generale employs 117,500 people worldwide, including 56,000 in France.

