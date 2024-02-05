AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
BOP 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
DGKC 72.18 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (2.38%)
FCCL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.12%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.6%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.79%)
GGL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.57%)
HBL 111.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
HUBC 113.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.7%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.17%)
KOSM 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
MLCF 38.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.84%)
OGDC 147.60 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (2.25%)
PAEL 22.86 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (5.59%)
PIAA 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.62%)
PIBTL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.99%)
PPL 114.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.18%)
PRL 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.98%)
PTC 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.73%)
SEARL 50.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.29%)
SNGP 65.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
SSGC 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
TELE 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.78%)
TPLP 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
TRG 71.16 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.24%)
UNITY 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.23%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.17%)
BR100 6,455 Increased By 62.5 (0.98%)
BR30 22,757 Increased By 244.1 (1.08%)
KSE100 63,003 Increased By 609.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 21,328 Increased By 178.3 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 05, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

UniCredit vows to match 2023 income after beating forecast

Reuters Published 05 Feb, 2024 01:37pm

MILAN: UniCredit pledged to match its 2023 income this year despite a toughening backdrop and said it would pay out all of last year’s much higher than expected profit to shareholders.

The Italian bank reported net income in the October-December period of 2.8 billion euros, more than double a 1.2 billion euro ($1.3 billion) average analyst consensus forecast it provided.

Revenues surpassed expectations, edging up from the previous quarter and rising 4.6% year-on-year while they had been expected to weaken from the three months through September.

UniCredit CEO denies buying shares in Pop Sondrio

Provisions against loan losses in the fourth quarter were less than half what analysts had forecast, declining by more than 40% from a year earlier.

With operating costs a touch below expectations, UniCredit booked slightly higher than foreseen one-off charges of 788 million euros, which it plans to use to offset future headwinds, for example by funding costly voluntary staff exits.

The lender said on Monday it would pay out 8.6 billion euros in share buybacks and dividends out of its 2023 earnings, which is 100% of its underlying profit.

It will then adopt a 90% payout policy, raising the cash part to 40% of income from 35% in 2023, when two thirds of the payback were in form of share buybacks, it added.

CEO Andrea Orcel, who arrived at UniCredit in April 2021 and is set to be handed a new three-year mandate in the spring, has bet on ambitious shareholder payback policies to boost the bank’s share price.

To be able to do so, the former UBS head of investment banking has focused on maximising returns in relation to the capital reserves deployed to support those activities. UniCredit’s core capital stood at 15.9% of risk weighted assets at the end of December.

UniCredit UBS Italian bank

Comments

200 characters

UniCredit vows to match 2023 income after beating forecast

Italy will become a target should it join attacks against Yemen, Houthi leader says

CEOs spell out major threats to businesses

LNG, financial power sectors: Competition studies ordered

Reconciled power sector payables: Sindh urges MoF to rescind ‘at source deduction’ order

Oil inches up as US plans more strikes in Mideast, Ukraine hits Russian refinery

Russia to summon Israeli ambassador over ‘unacceptable’ comments

South Korea, Saudi Arabia sign agreement on defence cooperation

‘Natural fit’: Pakistan’s fashion industry makes presence felt in Dubai

Jul-Jan exports to China up 46pc YoY

ECP conducts EMS mock test

Read more stories