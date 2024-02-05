Asian currencies fall, yields up on revised Fed rate cut expectations

Malaysia’s ringgit and South Korea’s won led losses among Asian currencies on Monday while regional bond yields rose as investors adjusted their expectations for the Federal Reserve’s policy easing after strong US jobs data last week.

The ringgit fell nearly 1% to a three-month low.

The won and the Philippine peso retreated 0.9% and 0.6%, respectively.

Data on Friday showed US job growth accelerated in January and wages increased by the most in nearly two years, indicating persistent strength in the labour market, and prompting investors to revise their rate-cut expectations.

“The Fed historically tends to make rate cut decisions based on labour market indicators.

The strong NFP (non-farm payrolls) should therefore give the Fed added comfort in staying their hand on cutting rates,“ Maybank analysts wrote.

Traders are now pricing in just a 20% chance that the Fed could begin easing rates in March, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

The strong payrolls report and Fed Chair Powell’s comments that the central bank can be “prudent” in deciding when to cut its benchmark interest rate caused the dollar to bounce and pushed US Treasury yields higher.

Two-year yields jumped eight basis points to 4.451% in early Asia trade, while Ten-year yields rose four basis points to 4.07%. Yields rise when bond prices fall.

Regional bond yields took the cue and were higher on Monday, with yields on South Korea’s 10-year Treasury bond rising 11 basis points and Singapore’s 10-year benchmark yield up 9.4 basis points.

Meanwhile, data showed that Indonesia’s annual economic growth fell slightly, but remained solid at 5.05% last year, close to the government’s latest outlook of 5% and slightly below the 5.3% recorded in 2022.

Thai baht, Malaysian ringgit lead Asian FX lower on extended dollar strength

The rupiah was last down 0.2%.

Bank Indonesia governor said last week that the central bank has room to lower interest rates this year to lift economic growth, but is waiting for the rupiah to strengthen against the dollar.

The currency has fallen nearly 2% so far this year.

In Thailand, data showed headline CPI dropped to its lowest in 35 months in January.

The baht followed regional peers to decline 0.5%.

The Bank of Thailand is set to keep its key interest rate unchanged this week, and leave it there until early 2025, according to a Reuters poll.

The decision will be closely watched given the recent political pressures on the central bank to cut rates at a time when inflation has been in negative territory for the last three months.

Reserve Bank of India’s rate decision, and inflation data from the Philippines, Taiwan and China will also be on investor’s radar this week, while concern over China’s economy and markets remaining in limelight.