AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
BOP 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
DGKC 72.18 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (2.38%)
FCCL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.12%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.6%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.79%)
GGL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.57%)
HBL 111.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
HUBC 113.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.7%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.17%)
KOSM 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
MLCF 38.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.84%)
OGDC 147.60 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (2.25%)
PAEL 22.86 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (5.59%)
PIAA 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.62%)
PIBTL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.99%)
PPL 114.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.18%)
PRL 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.98%)
PTC 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.73%)
SEARL 50.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.29%)
SNGP 65.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
SSGC 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
TELE 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.78%)
TPLP 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
TRG 71.16 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.24%)
UNITY 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.23%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.17%)
BR100 6,455 Increased By 62.5 (0.98%)
BR30 22,757 Increased By 244.1 (1.08%)
KSE100 63,003 Increased By 609.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 21,328 Increased By 178.3 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 05, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-02-05

Reconciled power sector payables: Sindh urges MoF to rescind ‘at source deduction’ order

Mushtaq Ghumman Published February 5, 2024 Updated February 5, 2024 09:33am

ISLAMABAD: Finance Department (Sindh) has requested Federal Finance Ministry to rescind its order regarding at source deduction of 25 per cent of reconciled outstanding power sector payables of provinces as the provincial government is unable to pay entire amount of defective connections due to limited financial resources, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

Special Secretary (Resources), Finance Department Sindh, Tariq Ali Shah, in a letter to Secretary Finance Imdad Ullah Bosal referred to Finance Department’s letter of January 24, 2024 and Energy Department Sindh letter of January 26, 2024 on the issue of 25 per cent claims.

According to Tariq Ali Shah, Energy Department in its letter noted that reconciliation exercise with M/s SEPCO on outstanding claims under two major categories, i.e., Communicated (defective) connections (July 2019 to March 2023) and streetlights connections (July 2023 to November 2023) was amicably completed.

And both parties agreed that an amount of Rs5.39 billion is liable to be paid to M/s SEPCO against cumulative claim of Rs 9.66 billion.

Energy sector: Major step taken towards reducing circular debt

Finance Department Sindh further agreed that M/s SEPCO would exclude/ delete the differential amount of Rs 4.27 billion from the arrear claims against the electricity connections of government of Sindh in respective categories.

Special Secretary maintained that on the request of the Energy Department through letter of January 26, 2024 for release of Rs 5.39 billion in favour of M/s SEPCO, Finance Department Sindh, owing to limited fiscal space, agreed to release the amount in three equal monthly instalments during FY 2023-24.

The first monthly instalment amounting to Rs 1.8 billion would be released to M/s SEPCO against mentioned periods/ category on January 29, 2024 which probably has been released.

However, in the light of existing position, Finance Department Sindh requested Finance Ministry (GoP) that the impugned order of the Federal Adjuster be rescinded and no at source deduction of the disputed amount, i.e., Rs 5.39 billion be made from the regular monthly share of the government of Sindh.

Finance Department has assured that duly reconciled amount would be released to M/s SEPCO in three equal monthly instalments during FY 2023-24.

Earlier, Energy Department (Sindh), in letter of January 26, 2024 informed Secretary Finance Department, Sindh that SEPCO has furnished the billing statement on AMR communicated (defective) connections for the period from July, 2019 to November, 2023 and street light connections for the period from July, 2023 to November, 2023 amounting to Rs. 9.66 billion.

Energy Department further noted that a meeting under the chairmanship of Additional Secretary (Power), Energy Department was held on January 22, 2024 wherein the reconciliation of communicated (defective) electricity connections for the period from July, 2019 to November, 2023 and Street light connections for the period from July, 2023 to November, 2023 was carried out cumulatively, and it has been decided that an amount of Rs. 5.39 billion is liable to be paid to SEPCO against cumulative claim of Rs. 9.66 billion.

The rest of the amount of Rs. 4.27 billion is to be waived off and will be deleted from arrears of the government of Sindh connections. This reconciliation process was carried out jointly with the representative of Sepco.

Energy Department requested Finance Department to release funds amounting to Rs 5.39 billion in favour of Sepco against communicated (defective) electricity connections for the period from July, 2019 to November, 2023 and streetlights connections for the period from July, 2023 to November, 2023.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Sindh finance ministry power sector SEPCO Energy Department Tariq Ali Shah power sector payables Finance Department Sindh

Comments

200 characters

Reconciled power sector payables: Sindh urges MoF to rescind ‘at source deduction’ order

LNG, financial power sectors: Competition studies ordered

At least 10 police personnel killed in attack on police station in DI Khan

Jul-Jan exports to China up 46pc YoY

ECP conducts EMS mock test

Sensitive areas in Balochistan: Internet service to remain suspended

ECP takes notice of vote buying, selling allegations

Printing of ballot papers for general election completed

Restructuring plan of FBR: Taxpayers should be inducted into Policy Board: PBC

IIOJK: India’s illegal actions violate UN charter: PM

Read more stories