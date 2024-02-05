AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
Economic stability vital to strengthening country: Solangi

Recorder Report Published 05 Feb, 2024 06:08am

LAHORE: Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi has said no country can become powerful in absence of economic stability.

Addressing a seminar on “Election 2024, Participation of Youth, Women, Transgenders, Minorities in politics and to Empower Them’ organized by the Press Information Department here on Sunday, he said that minorities had played significant role in the country’s development and they enjoyed equal rights.

He said that country would strengthen when minorities get rights as per the vision of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He said minorities had played a vital role in almost every field of life especially in health and education sectors.

Murtaza Solangi said that caretaker government was a constitutional setup and it would ensure holding of free, transparent general elections on February 8. He said that it was written in the Constitution that the country would be run by elected representatives which would come to power through elections. “Despite all presumptions, the caretaker government remained stuck to its stance of holding general elections. The country would be handed over to an elected government in a much better condition,” he added.

Murtaza Solangi said that after the February 8 polls the elected government would focus on strengthening the economy and solving problems facing the country. He hoped that the new government would take forward the agenda of economic reforms besides increasing the tax base and improving governance.

