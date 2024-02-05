Salient features of PIAF Founders Alliance’s manifesto highlighted

LAHORE: The PIAF Founders Alliance, the ruling group of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI), has reiterated its pledge of continuing to serve the business community with full vigor and passion like in the past, saying the Alliance is a symbol of the unity of the business community.

Alliance is fully united and there are no differences in the premier business community group of the provincial capital. It would win the forthcoming election with a thumping majority, as its manifesto stands for services to LCCI members, who want their businesses to grow; opening up LCCI doors to all.

These views were expressed in the meeting of the PIAF Founders Alliance held here on Sunday with its Chairman Mian Anjum Nisar in the chair. The meeting was attended by all the prominent leaders of the “PIAF” and “Founders,” including former presidents of LCCI Sheikh Mohammad Asif, Muhammad Ali Mian, Shahzad Ali Malik, Mian Abuzar Shad, Shahid Hasan Sheikh, Tariq Misbahur Rahman, Abdul Basit and acting chairman of PIAF Nasrullah Mughal.

The PIAF Founders Alliance Chairman Mian Anjum Nisar said that the 22-year long Alliance is as strong as a rock and no one can make a rift in this group whose sole aim is to serve the businessmen of all sectors without any biases.

The Alliance, like in the previous years, has been working day and night to solve the problems of the business community. The Alliance has always shown action and not just talks. The purpose of the PIAF Founders Alliance is not to criticize for the sake of criticism, but to show its performance by action. The problems of the industrialists and businessmen are the problems of the PIAF Founders Alliance.

Senior Member Steering Committee PIAF Founders Alliance Sheikh Muhammad Asif said that there is an ideal unity and agreement in PIAF Founders Alliance, thanks to which the members of Lahore Chamber get passport, identity card, driving license and other numerous facilities

The senior leader of PIAF Founders Alliance Muhammad Ali Mian said that the Alliance has been achieving clean sweep for the last 22 years due to its excellent performance and it will be successful in the upcoming elections this year too with a huge margin.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024