UN peacekeeping mission: Martyred soldier laid to rest

ISLAMABAD: A soldier of Pakistan Amry, Muhammad Tariq Shaheed, resident of Badin, Sindh, who was martyred in an ambush by terrorists on January 29, 2024, in the disputed area between South Sudan during the United Nations peacekeeping mission, was buried with full military honors in his native Badin area.

According to a statement of the ISPR on Sunday, a large number of senior officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army, relatives of the martyred and local people participated in his funeral prayer.

