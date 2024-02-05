PAJCCI for issuance of special passes to truckers

PESHAWAR: Coordinator Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), Ziaul Haq Sarhadi has suggested issuing special passes to truck drivers transporting cargo goods between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

In a press statement issued here on Sunday, Zia Sarhadi said the suggestion is based on streamlining and smoothing of Pak-Afghan trade which was recently halted for ten days over condition of visas by truck drivers.

Around 1000 truck drivers were issued special passes instead of visas for carrying their goods with ease between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Zia continued. These 1000 trucks, he went on to say, should be registered with Customs and Transport Departments in Pakistan and Transport and Gumrak in Afghanistan. The owners of heavy vehicles should also be charged a nominal fee for issuance of special pass, he added.

Zia Sarhadi, who is also President of Frontier Custom Agents Associations said during a recent halt of around ten days for transportation of cargo between Pakistan and Afghanistan, hundreds of trucks got stuck on both sides of the border and businessmen faced hefty losses due to rotting of perishable items. The importers and exporters in both Pakistan and Afghanistan also have to pay enormous amounts as detention charges at a rate of US dollar 120 to 180 per day.

He said through issuance of special passes to trucks, allowing them to ply between Karachi to Mazar Sharif, will help in easing transportation of cargo goods and promotion of trade between the two neighboring countries, Zia opined.

On this occasion, Coordinator PAJCCI also thanked Prime Minister, Governor KP, CM KP, Corps Commander and other relevant officials for playing their effective role in resuming Pak-Afghan trade after a break of ten days.

