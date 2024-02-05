AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
Malaysian palm oil futures easier

Reuters Published 05 Feb, 2024 06:08am

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures extended losses to a fourth session on Friday, marking their worst week in nine months, after top buyer India sought to cut vegetable oil imports, while prolonged weakness in rival edible oils and a stronger ringgit also weighed. The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 36 ringgit, or 0.95%, to 3,762 ringgit ($797.88) a metric ton at closing, the lowest close since Jan. 11.

The contract has dived 6.35% week-on-week, marking its sharpest weekly decline since May 2, 2023. The overarching issue is that the edible oils market is entering a period of low demand, said Mitesh Saiya, trading manager at Mumbai-based trading firm Kantilal Laxmichand & Co.

India would step up efforts to boost local oilseed production, the finance minister said on Wednesday, as part of plans to cut pricey imports of vegetable oils.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 0.94%, while its palm oil contract declined 0.68%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade dipped 0.13%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. Chinese demand will be a key concern going forward, Saiya added.

“The Lunar Festival buying seems to have concluded, and the focus now shifts to China’s economic situation and what they do post festival.”

China’s private-sector Caixin/S&P Global manufacturing PMI stayed at 50.8 in January, unchanged from December, while an official survey showed manufacturing activity contracted for the fourth straight month.

Cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance estimates exports of Malaysian palm oil products in January at 1.17 million tons, up 0.19 million tonnes from December, according to LSEG data.

Other independent cargo surveyors, Intertek Testing Services and AmSpec Agri Malaysia, estimated that Malaysian palm oil product exports for January fell 6.7% and 9.4%, respectively, from the previous month.

