AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
BOP 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
DGKC 72.18 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (2.38%)
FCCL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.12%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.6%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.79%)
GGL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.57%)
HBL 111.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
HUBC 113.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.7%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.17%)
KOSM 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
MLCF 38.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.84%)
OGDC 147.60 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (2.25%)
PAEL 22.86 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (5.59%)
PIAA 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.62%)
PIBTL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.99%)
PPL 114.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.18%)
PRL 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.98%)
PTC 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.73%)
SEARL 50.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.29%)
SNGP 65.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
SSGC 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
TELE 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.78%)
TPLP 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
TRG 71.16 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.24%)
UNITY 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.23%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.17%)
BR100 6,455 Increased By 62.5 (0.98%)
BR30 22,757 Increased By 244.1 (1.08%)
KSE100 63,003 Increased By 609.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 21,328 Increased By 178.3 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 05, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-02-05

EU wheat extends rebound but demand doubts curb gains

Reuters Published 05 Feb, 2024 06:08am

PARIS: Euronext wheat edged up on Friday to extend a rebound from contract lows, but prices remained capped by export competition, with traders reacting cautiously to rumours of Chinese demand for French wheat.

March wheat on Paris-based Euronext settled 0.3% up at 213.25 euros ($230.05) a metric ton. It earlier reached a one-week high at 215.25 euros, continuing a recovery from Thursday’s life-of-contract low at 207.50 euros that also marked a weakest front-month price since September.

A slide in the euro against the dollar, after stronger than expected US jobs data, helped underpin Euronext on Friday and added to support from talk of Chinese demand that had helped trigger Thursday’s bounce, traders said.

But an easing in Chicago futures and doubts over the chances of new French sales to China restrained Euronext prices. “The China rumour might explain the rebound but it’s surprising given the Red Sea logistics problems, the growing size of Australia’s crop and with Argentina being accepted as an origin by China,” a futures dealer said. China has become a major destination for French wheat exports and further sales to the Asian country this season are seen as a way for France to avoid battling for market share in North Africa against cheaper Black Sea supplies.

But vessels with French wheat bound for China are increasingly taking the long route around Africa to avoid the Red Sea, part of a trend in grain trade due to attacks on ships. “There is talk in the market that China has requested offers for French wheat for March/April shipment,” one German trader said.

“There is lots of talk but no one saying a trade has been done.” There was also chatter about Argentine wheat already breaking into the Chinese market after last month’s accreditation from China’s customs authorities. “There is talk China has already bought its first shipments of Argentine wheat for March arrival,” a second trader said.

Wheat wheat crop

Comments

200 characters

EU wheat extends rebound but demand doubts curb gains

LNG, financial power sectors: Competition studies ordered

At least 10 police personnel killed in attack on police station in DI Khan

Reconciled power sector payables: Sindh urges MoF to rescind ‘at source deduction’ order

Jul-Jan exports to China up 46pc YoY

ECP conducts EMS mock test

Sensitive areas in Balochistan: Internet service to remain suspended

ECP takes notice of vote buying, selling allegations

Printing of ballot papers for general election completed

Restructuring plan of FBR: Taxpayers should be inducted into Policy Board: PBC

IIOJK: India’s illegal actions violate UN charter: PM

Read more stories