Feb 04, 2024
Israel army says raided Hamas compound used to train for October 7

AFP Published 04 Feb, 2024 11:45pm

JERUSALEM: Israel's army said Sunday its forces had raided a Hamas training facility in Gaza where militants prepared for the October 7 attack on Israel.

The facility in the Palestinian territory's main southern city of Khan Yunis contained models of Israeli military bases, armoured vehicles, as well as entry points to kibbutzim, the army said in a statement.

Soldiers also raided the office of Mohammad Sinwar, a senior commander in Hamas's armed wing, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades.

Hamas says US, UK strikes on Yemen to cause more ‘turmoil

He is also the brother of Yahya Sinwar, the head of Hamas in Gaza who is believed to be the mastermind behind the October 7 attack.

During the raid on the Al-Qadisiya compound in Khan Yunis, the forces encountered several militants who fired at them, the army said.

The militants were "neutralised" by sniper fire, tank shelling and air strikes, it added.

Hamas's unprecedented attack on Israel resulted in the deaths of about 1,160 people in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.

Militants also seized around 250 hostages, and Israel says 132 remain in Gaza including at least 27 believed to have been killed.

Vowing to eliminate Hamas, Israel launched a massive military offensive that has killed at least 27,365 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the Hamas-ruled territory's health ministry.

