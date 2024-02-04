AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
Election 2024: US travel advisory cautions citizens to remain vigilant in Pakistan

NNI Published 04 Feb, 2024 03:01am

ISLAMABAD: The United States has cautioned American citizens to exercise vigilance in the build-up to the Thursday’s general elections in Pakistan.

In a travel advisory issued on Saturday, the US State Department highlighted potential disruptions and safety concerns linked to political activities, such as marches, rallies and speeches leading up to election day.

Acknowledging that public gatherings are intrinsic to the democratic process, the US travel advisory underscored their capacity to impede traffic, disrupt transportation, and pose safety risks, as political events in Pakistan have previously become targets for violence.

US citizens intending to visit Pakistan were urged to stay vigilant and informed about the locations of political rallies in their planned areas. On election day, specific areas around polling stations were expected to be crowded, prompting non-participating US citizens to avoid these locations.

Additionally, disruptions to internet and cellular services were anticipated in the period leading up to, during, and immediately after the elections.

The US State Department provided specific recommendations for US citizens, including avoiding areas with large public gatherings, exercising caution near demonstrations, reviewing personal security plans, monitoring local media for updates, maintaining a low profile, carrying identification and cooperating with local authorities.

The advisory encouraged enrolling in the Smart Traveller Enrolment Program (Step) for security updates, with additional information available on the US Embassy’s official website.

US State Department General Elections 2024 General Election 2024 general elections in Pakistan

