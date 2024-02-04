AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
BOP 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
DGKC 72.18 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (2.38%)
FCCL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.12%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.6%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.79%)
GGL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.57%)
HBL 111.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
HUBC 113.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.7%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.17%)
KOSM 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
MLCF 38.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.84%)
OGDC 147.60 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (2.25%)
PAEL 22.86 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (5.59%)
PIAA 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.62%)
PIBTL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.99%)
PPL 114.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.18%)
PRL 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.98%)
PTC 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.73%)
SEARL 50.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.29%)
SNGP 65.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
SSGC 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
TELE 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.78%)
TPLP 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
TRG 71.16 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.24%)
UNITY 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.23%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.17%)
BR100 6,455 Increased By 62.5 (0.98%)
BR30 22,757 Increased By 244.1 (1.08%)
KSE100 63,003 Increased By 609.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 21,328 Increased By 178.3 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 04, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-04

Jilani concludes his Brussels visit

Recorder Report Published 04 Feb, 2024 03:01am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani concluded his Brussels visit after attending the Third EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum.

Jilani attended the high level forum at the invitation of the EU High Representative/ Vice President for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, according to a statement of the Foreign Office here on Saturday.

Speaking at the roundtable discussion on “Shared Prosperity, Economic Resilience, and Investments”, the Foreign Minister called for enhanced cooperation between Europe and its partners to confront global challenges, foster green partnerships, and to attain Sustainable Development Goals.

Noting the rapid pace of technological change, he underlined the need to balance risk regulation with optimal utilization of technology for sustainable development.

The caretaker Foreign Minister called for opposing divisive geopolitical contestation that could further aggravate global and regional tensions. He added that restrictions on trade and investment, and new forms of protectionism were antithesis to the objectives of shared prosperity, sustainability, and inclusivity.

Jilani also elaborated on Pakistan’s vision of connectivity and regional economic integration. He introduced Pakistan’s Special Investment Facilitation Council as a renewed promise for fast-tracked, single-window facilitation of foreign investments in profitable ventures in key areas of agriculture, mining, energy, and Information Technology.

On the sidelines of the Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum, the Foreign Minister met with the High Representative Josep Borrell; Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib; Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares Bueno; and Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg. The Foreign Minister also held meetings with senior EU officials, including Commissioner for Climate Action Wopke Hoekstra; Secretary General of the EU External Action Service Stefano Sannino; Special Envoy for the Promotion of Freedom of Religion or Belief outside the EU, Frans van Daele; and Special Envoy for Afghanistan Tomas Niklasson. He also held a meeting with the Chair of the European Parliament’s Delegation for Relations with Countries of South Asia, MEP Nicola Procaccini.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Josep Borrell Jalil Abbas Jilani EU Indo Pacific Ministerial Forum

Jilani concludes his Brussels visit

H1FY24: Govt collects Rs472.7bn PL

FPCCI supports restructuring plan

Caretakers to do only groundwork

Economic reforms under way: Shamshad

FBR restructuring: Body formed for critical tasks

CTBCM, wheeling charges: Power Div asked to consult with industry, stakeholders

Iddat case: PTI strongly reacts to verdict

Court convicts IK, Bushra for ‘illegal’ marriage

Deal inked to outsource 7 KPT births to UAE entity

Licence-exempt use: Designation of 6 GHz band on the cards

Read more stories