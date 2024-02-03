Importers, manufacturers and wholesalers: FBR allows e-invoice integration with its digital system

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has allowed importers, manufacturers and wholesalers/ dealers/ distributors of fast-moving consumer goods to integrate their electronic invoicing system with the FBR’s digital invoicing system without licensed integrators. The FBR has issued a clarification regarding digital invoicing here on Friday.

From Feb 1, 2024, all importers and manufacturers of fast-moving consumer goods, all wholesalers/dealers, distributors of fast-moving consumer goods and all wholesaler-cum-retailers engaged in bulk import and supply of fast-moving consumer goods on wholesale basis to the retailers were required to transmit sales tax invoices electronically.

According to the FBR’s clarification, in order to provide facilitation and mitigate the hardships faced by the registered persons, it is intimated that, until the licensed integrators are notified by FBR, registered persons notified vide S.R.O.28 of Sales Tax shall integrate their electronic invoicing system with the digital invoicing system of the FBR as already available on FBR’s website without licensed integrators, the FBR added.

The FBR has notified that the following registered persons shall transmit sales tax invoices electronically in terms of rule 150Q of its Notification No. 1525(1)/2023 as prescribed under Chapter XIV of the Sales Tax Rules 2006 namely-: all importers and manufacturers of fast-moving consumer goods, all wholesalers (including dealers), distributors of fast-moving consumer goods and all wholesaler-cum-retailers engaged in bulk import and supply of fast-moving consumer goods on wholesale basis to the retailers. This Notification shall come into force on and from February 1, 2024.

The aforesaid registered persons may after showing plausible cause make application to the Commissioner Inland Revenue having jurisdiction for extension in time for compliance.

In this Notification, unless there is anything repugnant in subject or context, “fast moving consumer goods” means consumer goods which are supplied in retail marketing as per daily demand of a consumer, excluding durable goods, the FBR added.

