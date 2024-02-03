CPSP delegation praises CM Punjab for his initiatives in health sector

LAHORE: The College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) has admired the caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi for the initiatives taken by him in the health sector of Punjab in a short span of time.

A delegation of the CPSP led by its President Prof Khalid Masood Gondal met the CM Naqvi, here on Friday and paid tribute to him for his services as caretaker CM. “No elected government can compete with the speed of CM Naqvi and his speed put the coming government in a lot of trouble,” the members of the CPSP delegation said.

The CPSP delegation also apprised the CM about the issues faced by the King Edward Medical University (KEMU) Kala Shah Kaku Campus.

The CM said that entire team of the caretaker Punjab government has worked day and night for the improvement of the health sector. “Our doctors are hardworking and professional, now it is their responsibility to take ownership of upgraded hospitals,” he said. He also assured to resolve the issues of the KEMU Kala Shah Kaku Campus.

Owing to the untiring hard work and undertaking continuous visits, state-of-the-art emergency block comprising 250-beds of Mayo Hospital has been completed in a record period of three months. After the up-gradation, nine operation theatres have been turned latest in the Mayo Hospital along with provision of an excellent environment, quality facilities and disposable bed sheets.

The CM Naqvi reviewed provision of facilities in the surgical ICU and Endoscopy emergency block. He appreciated provision of latest technology in the operation theatres and lauded high quality work being undertaken for the up-gradation of the emergency block.

He stated that owing to a dedicated team work, the emergency block in the Mayo Hospital has been completed in only three months.

The Mayo Hospital emergency has become one of the biggest emergencies in Pakistan. The Mayo Hospital comprises 250-beds after the up-gradation and earlier it comprised 175-beds. A better treatment facility will be provided in the Mayo Hospital as compared to the private sector hospitals, he added.

The CM appealed to the hospital administration and the doctors to take the ownership of the up-gradation project only than condition of the hospital will remain in a better shape.

Moreover, in a span of two and a half months, the Children’s Hospital of Lahore underwent a remarkable transformation, with the inauguration of its upgraded emergency block and enhanced wards, including the addition of 100 more beds.

The CM Naqvi marked the official opening of the improved emergency block. During his visit, he thoroughly inspected the newly upgraded emergency block, taking note of the facilities dedicated to the treatment of children. He specifically reviewed the information desk and reception counter, where the Secretary of Health provided a comprehensive briefing.

The computers at the reception counter are now equipped to store all necessary information from the admission to the discharge of child patients. Impressed by the modern beds and the overall high standard of upgrades, he commended the performance of Secretary Communication and Works and his team.

