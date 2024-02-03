Gold prices gain further

KARACHI: Gold prices on Friday posted further increase on the local market but silver was unchanged, traders said. Gold gained further Rs1400 and Rs1201 to reach Rs217700 per tola and Rs186643 per 10 grams, respectively.

On the world market, gold prices stood for $2074 per ounce, with an addition of a $20 premium by the local market for the bullion sales.

Silver was traded for Rs2600 per tola and Rs2229.08 per 10 grams. International silver price was quoted as $23.15 per ounce, traders said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024