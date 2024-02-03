AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
Timely return revisions: FBR urged to remove barriers

Recorder Report Published 03 Feb, 2024 05:46am

KARACHI: Tax practitioners and filers have expressed serious concerns over barriers in revising submitted tax returns to correct unintended omissions and errors.

In a letter sent to the chairman FBR, the Pakistan Tax Bar Association (PTBA) is of the view that such hindrances violate their fundamental rights under the Income Tax Ordinance 2001.

It said that as per Section 114 (6) of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001, filers can revise returns if errors or omissions are discovered. However, prolonged delays in securing mandatory FBR approval prevent the exercise of this right, leaving filers stranded and exposed to punitive action for innocent mistakes.

The law requires processing of revision requests within 60 days, after which returns can be revised without approval. But currently IRS system does not facilitate this, depriving taxpayers seeking genuine corrections.

In its letter, PTBA urged FBR to remove the disparity between the Ordinance and IRIS portal that obstructs timely return revisions. PTBA warned failing to empower easy rectifications may leave taxpayers at the mercy of subjective field officers motivated by revenue targets.

