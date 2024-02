An explosion took place on Friday near the Provincial Election Commission office in Karachi, days before the general elections 2024, Aaj News reported.

According to South Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Syed Asad Raza, the blast took place in the parking area of the office, located in Saddar.

He confirmed that no people had been killed or injured in the attack.

A bomb disposal squad arrived at the scene to survey the site of the bombing.