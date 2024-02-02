North Korea fires multiple cruise missiles

SEOUL: North Korea fired multiple cruise missiles off its west coast, South Korea’s military said on Friday, the fourth time in just over a week Pyongyang has launched such missiles.

The South’s military said the launch took place at 11 a.m. (0200 GMT) but did not provide further details.

North Korea tests submarine-launched cruise missiles

North Korea has called them “strategic” cruise missiles, indicating they may be nuclear-capable weapons. Earlier this week, it said it had tested its new submarine-launched cruise missiles (SLCM) with leader Kim Jong Un on site to supervise.