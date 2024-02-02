AIRLINK 57.49 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.04%)
BOP 6.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.84%)
DFML 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.85%)
DGKC 70.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.59%)
FCCL 17.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
FFBL 26.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
FFL 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
GGL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.83%)
HBL 111.72 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.65%)
HUBC 113.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.23%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.33%)
KOSM 3.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
MLCF 37.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.29%)
OGDC 144.26 Increased By ▲ 9.21 (6.82%)
PAEL 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.06%)
PIAA 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (8.86%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PPL 115.80 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.59%)
PRL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (5.12%)
PTC 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.05%)
SEARL 49.66 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.08%)
SNGP 65.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.11%)
SSGC 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
TELE 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
TPLP 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.13%)
TRG 69.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 19.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
BR100 6,393 Increased By 48.9 (0.77%)
BR30 22,513 Increased By 312.8 (1.41%)
KSE100 62,394 Increased By 414.6 (0.67%)
KSE30 21,150 Increased By 195.2 (0.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 02, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-02-02

RUDA, FPCCI foster collaboration for regional economic growth

Press Release Published 02 Feb, 2024 05:20am

LAHORE: Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) and the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) have held the “Investment Reimagined” event, a platform where public and private interests converged to explore concepts, perspectives, and cooperative efforts shaping urban development and financial growth.

The collaborative dialogue “Investment Reimagined” between RUDA and FPCCI took centre stage at this groundbreaking event, providing a forum for innovative thinkers to exchange viewpoints on creating an ideal environment for investment opportunities.

The Regional Chairman of FPCCI Zaki Ijaz, in his opening speech expressed honour in addressing the event and emphasized FPCCI’s crucial role in supporting businesses and contributing to a conducive investment climate aligned with RUDA’s vision for sustainable urban development.

“At this event, we explore innovative approaches to attract investments, showcasing the FPCCI’s commitment to shaping progressive economic policies and fostering a dynamic business environment,” said the chairman. He highlighted the collaboration with RUDA as reflective of a shared commitment to regional economic prosperity.

“As we look towards the future, FPCCI remains dedicated to reimagining the investment landscape, ensuring our businesses thrive in a rapidly evolving economic paradigm, hand in hand with initiatives like RUDA,” Ijaz added.

During the event, COO RUDA Mansoor Janjua outlined authority’s concept, emphasizing sustainability and a business-friendly culture. He stated, “RUDA believes in nurturing an environment where investments not only thrive but contribute to the overall well-being of the region.”

ED Commercial RUDA Kashif Qureshi provided a comprehensive overview of RUDA’s investment prospects, highlighting the authority’s dedication to creating opportunities that drive economic growth.

ED Engineering RUDA Abdul Waheed briefed attendees on RUDA’s proactive measures to address environmental challenges, including SMOG control measures, river training works, wastewater treatment plants, and forestation efforts.

The event witnessed the presence of esteemed guests, including Chairman FPCCI Zaki Ijaz, COO RUDA Mansoor Janjua, CEO PBIT, and other senior officials.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

FPCCI Economic growth RUDA Zaki Ijaz

RUDA, FPCCI foster collaboration for regional economic growth

Industrial tariff revision: Parleys with IMF in a day or two

CDWP clears four projects worth Rs138.66bn

Transition from Libor to ‘SOFR’ approved: ECC decides to provide subsidy on wheat to G-B

Telecom sector: FBR launches single sales tax return

Engagement with IPPs: CCoE directs PD to initiate separate case

Karot hydropower project: Chinese firm concerned at curbs on its staff’s movement

Senate panel approves ban on export of minerals

Returns filed on Jan 01: KTBA urges FBR to include corporate taxpayers in ATL 2024

Country’s foreign missions: Communication systems safe, protected: FO

Bilawal moves into top gear as election nears

Read more stories