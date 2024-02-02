RUDA, FPCCI foster collaboration for regional economic growth

LAHORE: Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) and the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) have held the “Investment Reimagined” event, a platform where public and private interests converged to explore concepts, perspectives, and cooperative efforts shaping urban development and financial growth.

The collaborative dialogue “Investment Reimagined” between RUDA and FPCCI took centre stage at this groundbreaking event, providing a forum for innovative thinkers to exchange viewpoints on creating an ideal environment for investment opportunities.

The Regional Chairman of FPCCI Zaki Ijaz, in his opening speech expressed honour in addressing the event and emphasized FPCCI’s crucial role in supporting businesses and contributing to a conducive investment climate aligned with RUDA’s vision for sustainable urban development.

“At this event, we explore innovative approaches to attract investments, showcasing the FPCCI’s commitment to shaping progressive economic policies and fostering a dynamic business environment,” said the chairman. He highlighted the collaboration with RUDA as reflective of a shared commitment to regional economic prosperity.

“As we look towards the future, FPCCI remains dedicated to reimagining the investment landscape, ensuring our businesses thrive in a rapidly evolving economic paradigm, hand in hand with initiatives like RUDA,” Ijaz added.

During the event, COO RUDA Mansoor Janjua outlined authority’s concept, emphasizing sustainability and a business-friendly culture. He stated, “RUDA believes in nurturing an environment where investments not only thrive but contribute to the overall well-being of the region.”

ED Commercial RUDA Kashif Qureshi provided a comprehensive overview of RUDA’s investment prospects, highlighting the authority’s dedication to creating opportunities that drive economic growth.

ED Engineering RUDA Abdul Waheed briefed attendees on RUDA’s proactive measures to address environmental challenges, including SMOG control measures, river training works, wastewater treatment plants, and forestation efforts.

The event witnessed the presence of esteemed guests, including Chairman FPCCI Zaki Ijaz, COO RUDA Mansoor Janjua, CEO PBIT, and other senior officials.

