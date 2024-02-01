AIRLINK 57.49 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.04%)
BOP 6.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.84%)
DFML 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.85%)
DGKC 70.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.59%)
FCCL 17.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
FFBL 26.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
FFL 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
GGL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.83%)
HBL 111.72 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.65%)
HUBC 113.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.23%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.33%)
KOSM 3.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
MLCF 37.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.29%)
OGDC 144.26 Increased By ▲ 9.21 (6.82%)
PAEL 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.06%)
PIAA 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (8.86%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PPL 115.80 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.59%)
PRL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (5.12%)
PTC 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.05%)
SEARL 49.66 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.08%)
SNGP 65.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.11%)
SSGC 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
TELE 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
TPLP 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.13%)
TRG 69.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 19.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
BR100 6,393 Increased By 48.9 (0.77%)
BR30 22,513 Increased By 312.8 (1.41%)
KSE100 62,394 Increased By 414.6 (0.67%)
KSE30 21,150 Increased By 195.2 (0.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 01, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Sri Lanka captain says aggression key to halt Test slide

AFP Published 01 Feb, 2024 05:51pm

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka needs more on-field aggression to reestablish its Test prowess, new captain Dhananjaya de Silva said Thursday ahead of their one-off red-ball match against Afghanistan.

The island nation is dead last on the World Test Championship (WTC) rankings and their last match in October at the same ground saw a humiliating innings and 222-run loss to Pakistan in their worst ever home defeat.

They slipped to eighth in the global Test rankings last week after Australia’s loss at home to the West Indies, and de Silva said his side had failed to make an impact with their cautious play.

“I have been telling the guys the last few days the need to play aggressive cricket,” he told reporters.

“Test matches are won by taking 20 wickets so you can’t be defensive in your mindset. You’ve got to set up attacking fields.”

Sri Lanka’s first Test for the year starts Friday in Colombo and is not part of the World Test Championship but offers a valuable opportunity to trial the team’s overhaul.

ICC restores Sri Lanka’s membership two months after suspension

De Silva was one of three captains appointed last month to lead Sri Lanka’s Test, ODI and T20 teams – the first time the island has had separate skippers for all three formats.

The middle-order batsman and handy off-spinner takes charge ahead of a full tour slate for the year including a three-Test series in England.

Three uncapped players are among Sri Lanka’s 16-member squad as part of the generational refresh.

“This year is going to be a very big one for us in Test match cricket,” de Silva said.

“Start off with a win and then obviously the long-term goal is to improve on our rankings.”

‘An impact player’

Afghanistan are making a name for themselves in white-ball cricket but have had fewer chances to impress in five-day matches since being granted Test status in 2017.

Captain Hashmatullah Shaidi said that more chances to play five-day games would make his side a force to be reckoned with.

“We have a good domestic structure in place,” he said.

“The good thing is a lot of young players are coming through. We do not get many chances in Test match cricket,” he added.

“More Tests means we will know more about the game. That’s the only way we can improve… It’s a good opportunity for the players here and we are ready for the game.”

Afghanistan will be without star leg-spinner Rashid Khan, who is recovering after back surgery.

“As captain, I will miss Rashid a lot,” Hashamtullah said.

“He is such an impact player. He will be difficult to replace.”

This week’s Test is Afghanistan’s first against Sri Lanka and their eighth overall.

The match will be followed by three ODIs in Kandy and three T20 matches in Dambulla.

Afghanistan Dhananjaya de Silva Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan

Sri Lanka captain says aggression key to halt Test slide

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

Elections to take place on February 8 ‘come what may’: interior minister

Tight Gas Policy 2024 eyes increased investment in Pakistan’s energy sector

Strong corporate performance drives final-hour buying rally at PSX

Oil buoyed by US signals on interest rate cuts

'Take immediate action against terrorist entities,' Pakistan urges Afghan authorities

Mari Petroleum drills another appraisal well in Sindh

PRL posts PAT of over Rs2bn in 2QFY24

Bank Alfalah’s profit jumps over 96% in 2023

General elections: ECP announces public holiday on Feb 8

Read more stories