AIRLINK 56.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
BOP 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.09%)
CNERGY 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.03%)
DFML 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
DGKC 70.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.05%)
FCCL 17.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
FFBL 26.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.89%)
FFL 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
GGL 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.14%)
HBL 111.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.45%)
HUBC 112.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.92%)
HUMNL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.39%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.33%)
KOSM 3.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
MLCF 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
OGDC 137.60 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (1.89%)
PAEL 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.69%)
PIAA 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (7.57%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PPL 110.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-2.8%)
PRL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.5%)
PTC 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
SEARL 47.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.08%)
SNGP 64.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
SSGC 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.25%)
TELE 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
TPLP 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.05%)
TRG 68.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.35%)
UNITY 19.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
WTL 1.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,317 Decreased By -26.9 (-0.42%)
BR30 22,071 Decreased By -129.5 (-0.58%)
KSE100 61,812 Decreased By -166.8 (-0.27%)
KSE30 20,897 Decreased By -57.3 (-0.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 01, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wheat falls on weak demand, falling Russian prices

Reuters Published 01 Feb, 2024 10:44am

CANBERRA: Chicago wheat futures moved lower on Thursday amid weak demand and falling export prices in Russia, while soybeans and corn also lost ground and were just above multi-year lows on the prospect of ample supply.

The most-active what contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.3% at $5.93-1/4 a bushel by 0337 GMT. Prices fell 5.2% in January and aren’t far from a three-year low of $5.40 reached last September.

CBOT soybeans fell 0.2% to $12.19-3/4 a bushel and were close to Tuesday’s two-year low of $11.88, while corn slipped 0.3% to $4.47 a bushel and was near a three-year low of $4.37 hit twice during January.

“Grain prices are likely to remain under pressure, as markets globally and locally battle with a supply outlook for 2024 that is more plentiful than in past years,” said Stefan Vogel at Rabobank in Sydney.

“For a significant 2024 price upside for grain, the world would need to see weather-related supply shortages arise.”

Paris wheat slips again as Russian export competition weighs

Falling wheat prices in Russia, which still has a large surplus to shift before this summer’s harvest, have kept the wheat market’s focus on Black Sea supplies.

Russia’s agriculture minister, meanwhile, said the country would increase the area for the 2024 harvest by 300,000 hectares to 84.5 million hectares, bolstering expectations for another bumper crop. Euronext wheat futures hit new contract lows on Wednesday.

Data showing a fourth consecutive monthly decline in China’s manufacturing activity did nothing to ease concerns about Chinese demand for agricultural imports.

The US dollar also strengthened during January, making US farm products less attractive to importers. Commodity funds - which hold net short positions in CBOT wheat, corn and soybeans - were net sellers of wheat and corn futures on Wednesday while buying soybeans, traders said.

Argentina’s farm regions are bracing for a heat wave over the next week, followed by rains that will douse the northern, western and southern regions but largely miss the center-east zone, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said.

India’s major wheat-growing areas in the north could experience above normal temperatures in February, the country’s weather office said, raising concerns about crop yields.

Ukraine’s agricultural maritime exports are expected to fall to around 3.8 million metric tons in January from around 6.1 million tons in the prior month, brokers said.

The European Commission proposed measures to limit agricultural imports from Ukraine and offer greater flexibility on rules for fallow land in a bid to quell protests by angry farmers in France and other EU members.

Wheat

Wheat falls on weak demand, falling Russian prices

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Challenges of inflation persist: MoF

Transmission line: Govt seeks 13-month extension of World Bank loan closing date

Solar panel PV projects: PPIB seeks fixed interest/ mark-up rate on CDLs

Budgetary requirements: Ijara Sukuk funding to help govt save Rs32bn per year

Oil nudges higher on Fed rate cut expectations

India’s Modi likely to lay out modest economic manifesto in pre-election budget

Petrol price raised by Rs13.55

ADs allowed to make import advance payments without prior SBP approval

7th population, housing census: ECC likely to approve proposal today

Read more stories