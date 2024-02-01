AIRLINK 56.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.18%)
Indian rupee rises above 83/USD on broadly stronger Asia FX; India budget awaited

Reuters Published 01 Feb, 2024 10:30am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee strengthened on Thursday tracking an uptick in most of its Asian peers, which were likely aided by drop in US Treasury yields following the Federal Reserve’s policy decision.

The rupee was at 82.9850 against the US dollar as of 10:00 a.m. IST, up 0.07% compared to its previous close at 83.0425.

The dollar index was largely steady near 103.5 while most Asian currencies inched up, with the Korean won leading gains.

The rupee’s rise could be capped near 82.90 amid dip-buying interest (on the dollar-rupee pair) from local oil companies and state-run banks, a foreign exchange trader at a private bank said.

Focus will be on the presentation of India’s interim federal budget, due at 11:00 a.m. IST, with investors keeping a keen eye on metrics such as the government’s fiscal deficit and capital expenditure plans.

The reactions in domestic equities could be a key driver of rupee volatility on Thursday, Arnob Biswas, head of foreign exchange research at SMC Global Securities said.

While the Fed expectedly kept rates unchanged on Wednesday, Chair Jerome Powell explicitly pushed back against a March rate cut, but noted that interest rates had peaked and could move lower later in the year.

Indian rupee closes stronger, outperforms major Asian peers in January

“If the economy evolves broadly as expected, it will likely be appropriate to begin dialing back policy restraint at some point this year,” Powell said.

The odds of a March rate shrunk to 35% after Powell’s remarks, with investors raising bets on a rate cut in May to slightly above 92%, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

The 10-year US Treasury yield last quoted lower in Asia hours at 3.93% after falling 9 basis point on Wednesday.

