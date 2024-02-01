AIRLINK 57.13 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.4%)
Feb 01, 2024

Malware attacks: 28pc firms experience cyber incidents across world

Recorder Report Published 01 Feb, 2024 04:52am

ISLAMABAD: Around 28 percent of companies all over the world experienced cyber incidents due to malware attacks covering financial organizations, telecommunications companies, and critical infrastructures such as energy, oil and gas sectors. According to a new Kaspersky global study, the majority of cyber incidents occurred in financial organizations.

Usman Qureshi, Country representative for Pakistan at Kaspersky told Business Recorder that Malware is one of the most prevalent types of attacks in the world, and with the development of cyber security solutions, threat creators are searching for new ways to bypass security systems. We conduct research into our systems and our solutions to find weaknesses and develop and upgrade proactive counter technologies correspondingly.

Amid the current prevalence of malware attacks, Kaspersky’s anti-malware tools have achieved the highest possible rating in examination by independent security testing company SE Labs. Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business, Kaspersky Small Office Security and Kaspersky Plus were subjected to a mixture of targeted attacks using well-established techniques and threats found live on the internet at the time of the test. All three products were awarded the maximum possible 1136 points and an “AAA” awards certificate.

“Our testing helps vendors to improve their products, as well as customers to choose the strongest products to protect their business and home devices. Kaspersky finished 2023 with a brilliant result again, proving 100% anti-malware defense capabilities of its products in our business and home tests,” comments Simon Edwards, Founder and CEO of SE Labs.

