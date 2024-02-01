This is apropos a Business Recorder op-ed ‘Rising poverty’ carried by the newspaper on last Tuesday. The writer, Dr. Hafiz A. Pasha, in his argument, which is strongly backed by relevant data or statistics, has thrown light on a subject of very high import.

No doubt, his is a scientific approach to the issue of poverty in Pakistan. From a layman’s perspective, however, the situation is far worse than what this eminent economist has portrayed through his article.

Rising inflation and growing joblessness continue to exact their toll on the lives of the poor in particular.

The writer has concluded his argument by saying that “We await the elections next week and hope and pray that the newly inducted government will adopt progressive and structural reforms to enable substantial alleviation of poverty in Pakistan.”

In my view, his are pious intentions, so to speak. In other words, he has written piously expressing his desire for discernable reduction in the poverty levels following the arrival of an elected government in the country. But I have my doubts because of one major reason.

Most of the top political parties had remained part of successive governments in the country. They are themselves responsible for the economic crisis that has befallen this nation of over 220 million people. How can they be part of a solution as they are themselves an integral part of the problem besetting this country for the past many decades?

This nation, therefore, desperately awaits an economic miracle. But we must not hope always for a miracle. Moreover, the learned writer must not lose sight of the fact that there is a mood of gloom and despondency across the country on the eve of general election.

Mehrunnisa Qizlibash (Peshawar)

