LPG price increased by Re1/kg

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra), on Wednesday, increased LPG per kg price by Re 1 with effect from February 1. The price of domestic cylinder increased by Rs 14 and the commercial cylinder by Rs 53. After the increase, per kg LPG will be available at Rs 257 instead of Rs 256.

The new price of domestic cylinder is Rs 3,040 instead of Rs 3,026. Meanwhile, a commercial cylinder is available at Rs 11,695 instead of Rs 11,642.

The LPG producer price is linked with Saudi Aramco-CP and US dollar exchange rate. As compared to the previous month, Saudi Aramco-CP has increased by 1.6 percent.

The average dollar exchange rate has however gone down by one percent resulting in to increase in LPG consumer price by Rs 13.76/11.8 kg cylinder (0.45 percent). The per kg increase in LPG consumer price is Rs 1.16.

