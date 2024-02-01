Wheat heads for first monthly fall since Sept on ample supply

CANBERRA: Chicago wheat futures fell on Wednesday and headed for their first monthly decline since September, as falling Russian export prices and a strengthening dollar weighed on U.S. prices.

Soybean and corn futures also dipped and were set for monthly falls after rain boosted prospects for crops in Brazil and Argentina at a time when markets are well supplied.

FUNDAMENTALS

The most-active what contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.4% at $6.03 a bushel by 0104 GMT but down nearly 4% this month.

CBOT soybeans fell 0.2% to $12.16-1/2 a bushel and were down more than 6% in January, while corn slipped 0.1% to $4.47-1/4 a bushel were around 5% lower over the month.