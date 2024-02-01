Gadap, Jail Road and Old Town grids: KE maintenance activity today

KARACHI: KE will be undertaking a critical maintenance activity at Gadap, Jail Road and Old Town Grids on Thursday, February 1, 2024, to ensure the stability and reliability of power supply to consumers residing in these areas.

The activity requires a shutdown from 09:00 a.m to 05:00 p.m for Gadap and Jail Road Grids and from 09:00 a.m to 06:00 p.m for Old Town Grid during which there may be temporary interruption of supply in areas connected to the above-mentioned Grid. Interruptions in power supply due to maintenance and technical faults should not be equated with load-shedding.

For further guidance, customers may also reach out to KEâ€™s social media platforms or via call center 118.

Areas of Gadap Grid that may experience power shutdown during the maintenance activity are Bahria Town Karachi M-9 Deh Langheji, Rao Gohram Goth, Hub Dam, AO Farm, Haji Faqeer Mohammed Goth, Sain Rakhio Goth, Haji Mangio Goth, Ishaq Baloch Goth, Radha Goth, Sagar Farm, Mulla Arzi Goth, Ghulam Muhammad goth, Tamachi Goth, Pub Mali, Chota Gate, Adam Gabol Goth, Abdul Kareem Gabol Goth, Baqai College, Sehre Madina, Poultry State, Faiz Mohammad Gabol Goth, Doda Gabol Goth, Gohar Nayab, and Wahid Gabol Goth.

Areas of Jail Road Grid that may experience power shutdown during the maintenance activity are Razi Pipe Factory, Nishter Road, Patel Para, Sultanabad & Firdous Colony, Angarah Goth â€œBâ€ Area, Nagvan Village Liaquatabad, Shah Najaf Imam Bargah, Matron Quarters, Nafeesabad Teen Hatti, Main Central Jail, New MA Jinnah Road, C-1 Area Liaquatabad, PECHS Block-Kashmir Road + Kashmir Road, Near Islamia College, Amil Colony, Clayton QTR Jehangir Road, Garden East Brito Road, Nusherwanji Road Agha Khan Park, Amil Colony Garden Near Nawe Waqat News, Old Lalu Khait, Lasbela Chowk, Garden West, Gulbahar Nazimabad & Golimar, and Rehmani Garden

Areas of Old Town Grid that may experience power shutdown during the maintenance activity are Lyari Bartan Gali, Chai Market, Muhammad Shah Street, Jodia Bazar, Nepair Rd, Poona Wala Center, Tahir Ud Din Saifu Din Rd, Chabba Gali, North Nepair Road, Chabba Gali, KPT Sport Complex, Bohri Rd, Opp. Custom House, Lea Market & Shoe Market Usmanabad Garden, Lyari Bombay Bazar, Achi Kabar, Virjee Street, Rampart Rd, Old Town, Meethadar, Bara Imam Bargah Area, and Achi Qabar CafÃ© Momin.

