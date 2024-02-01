AIRLINK 57.13 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.4%)
BOP 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.83%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.5%)
DFML 13.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.23%)
DGKC 71.18 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.89%)
FCCL 17.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
FFBL 26.77 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.29%)
FFL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.04%)
GGL 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
HBL 111.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.16%)
HUBC 113.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
HUMNL 6.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.79%)
MLCF 38.12 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.98%)
OGDC 135.28 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (0.96%)
PAEL 21.82 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.41%)
PIAA 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.1%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
PPL 114.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
PRL 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.03%)
PTC 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.25%)
SEARL 48.43 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (2.71%)
SNGP 65.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.2%)
SSGC 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TELE 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.96%)
TPLP 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
TRG 69.55 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.45%)
UNITY 19.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.45%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 6,344 Increased By 34.1 (0.54%)
BR30 22,200 Increased By 101.7 (0.46%)
KSE100 61,979 Increased By 137.4 (0.22%)
KSE30 20,954 Increased By 80.9 (0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 01, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-01

Gadap, Jail Road and Old Town grids: KE maintenance activity today

Press Release Published 01 Feb, 2024 04:52am

KARACHI: KE will be undertaking a critical maintenance activity at Gadap, Jail Road and Old Town Grids on Thursday, February 1, 2024, to ensure the stability and reliability of power supply to consumers residing in these areas.

The activity requires a shutdown from 09:00 a.m to 05:00 p.m for Gadap and Jail Road Grids and from 09:00 a.m to 06:00 p.m for Old Town Grid during which there may be temporary interruption of supply in areas connected to the above-mentioned Grid. Interruptions in power supply due to maintenance and technical faults should not be equated with load-shedding.

For further guidance, customers may also reach out to KEâ€™s social media platforms or via call center 118.

Areas of Gadap Grid that may experience power shutdown during the maintenance activity are Bahria Town Karachi M-9 Deh Langheji, Rao Gohram Goth, Hub Dam, AO Farm, Haji Faqeer Mohammed Goth, Sain Rakhio Goth, Haji Mangio Goth, Ishaq Baloch Goth, Radha Goth, Sagar Farm, Mulla Arzi Goth, Ghulam Muhammad goth, Tamachi Goth, Pub Mali, Chota Gate, Adam Gabol Goth, Abdul Kareem Gabol Goth, Baqai College, Sehre Madina, Poultry State, Faiz Mohammad Gabol Goth, Doda Gabol Goth, Gohar Nayab, and Wahid Gabol Goth.

Areas of Jail Road Grid that may experience power shutdown during the maintenance activity are Razi Pipe Factory, Nishter Road, Patel Para, Sultanabad & Firdous Colony, Angarah Goth â€œBâ€ Area, Nagvan Village Liaquatabad, Shah Najaf Imam Bargah, Matron Quarters, Nafeesabad Teen Hatti, Main Central Jail, New MA Jinnah Road, C-1 Area Liaquatabad, PECHS Block-Kashmir Road + Kashmir Road, Near Islamia College, Amil Colony, Clayton QTR Jehangir Road, Garden East Brito Road, Nusherwanji Road Agha Khan Park, Amil Colony Garden Near Nawe Waqat News, Old Lalu Khait, Lasbela Chowk, Garden West, Gulbahar Nazimabad & Golimar, and Rehmani Garden

Areas of Old Town Grid that may experience power shutdown during the maintenance activity are Lyari Bartan Gali, Chai Market, Muhammad Shah Street, Jodia Bazar, Nepair Rd, Poona Wala Center, Tahir Ud Din Saifu Din Rd, Chabba Gali, North Nepair Road, Chabba Gali, KPT Sport Complex, Bohri Rd, Opp. Custom House, Lea Market & Shoe Market Usmanabad Garden, Lyari Bombay Bazar, Achi Kabar, Virjee Street, Rampart Rd, Old Town, Meethadar, Bara Imam Bargah Area, and Achi Qabar CafÃ© Momin.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

KE

Gadap, Jail Road and Old Town grids: KE maintenance activity today

Challenges of inflation persist: MoF

Transmission line: Govt seeks 13-month extension of World Bank loan closing date

7th population, housing census: ECC likely to approve proposal today

Solar panel PV projects: PPIB seeks fixed interest/ mark-up rate on CDLs

Budgetary requirements: Ijara Sukuk funding to help govt save Rs32bn per year

ECP to discuss law, order situation today

ANP leader shot dead in Killa Abdullah

Army to perform its duties under ECP guidelines

Petrol price raised by Rs13.55

ADs allowed to make import advance payments without prior SBP approval

Read more stories