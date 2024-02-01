ITA appoints Kazim as Chairman of its BoTs

KARACHI: Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi (ITA), which is a leading civil society organization addressing the issues of education in Pakistan through policy research, service delivery and advocacy, has appointed Kazim Saeed as Chairman of its Board of Trustees (BoTS).

ITA founder and CEO Baela Jamil said: “We are delighted to welcome Kazim as ITA's Chairman given his extensive work in multiple sectors of the economy with leading public and private institutions, as well as his commitment to evidence-based policy making and public service.”

Kazim Saeed said, “ITA is a shining example of how much a single Pakistani institution can achieve at the national and international levels. I hope to contribute to ITA’s outstanding work by helping connect it to new constituencies of support.”

ITA CEO Baela Jamil noted “We believe Kazim brings new enthusiasm towards our mission of building a national-wide social movement for progressive education, learning and skills for all children, adolescents, and youth.”

Kazim Saeed is a policy and strategy professional focusing on economic development. For 25 years, he has provided energy policy advice to governments with the World Bank. Over the past decade, he has built new business models for growth in agriculture with Pakistan’s largest business groups, the ADB, USAID, FAO, etc., through Pakistan agricultural coalition, a non-profit he co-founded.

It may be noted that among ITA’s flagship initiatives, the ASER survey stands out as Pakistan’s largest citizen-led survey, focusing on educational attainment among school-age children. ITA has undertaken programs related to education in emergencies, the Siyani Sahelian 2nd Chance Learning Program for Adolescent Girls, and Digital Safety. ITA’s acclaimed Pakistan Learning Festival (PLF) has witnessed 91 editions across Pakistan, with 100,000 students participating in the most recent PLF held in Islamabad in November 2023. To date, ITA has positively impacted over 17 million beneficiaries across Pakistan and beyond its borders.

