Inter-Region U-13 One-Day tournament begins today

LAHORE: The National Inter-Region Under-13 tournament consisting of 16 teams is set to begin on Thursday (today) in three different cities across the country.

As many as 240 players will take part in the tournament. The competition will see a total of 39 matches while each match will consist of 30 Overs.

An amount of about one million rupees prize money will be distributed at the end of the tournament with the winner taking Rs0.5 million and runners-up will bag Rs250,000. The player of the tournament, best bowler, batter, wicket-keeper, fielder and man of the final match will get Rs30,000 each.

The 16 regional teams are divided into three pools. The Pool-A games will take place in Karachi, while the Pool-B games are scheduled to take place in Faisalabad. Pool-C games will be staged in Lahore.

At the end of the group stage, each top team from the three pools will advance to the Triangular stage which will be followed by a final. The triangular stage and final will be held in Faisalabad from February 15 to 19.

