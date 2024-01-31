AIRLINK 56.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (8.35%)
CNERGY 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3%)
DFML 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.1%)
DGKC 71.15 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.85%)
FCCL 17.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.98%)
FFL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.56%)
GGL 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
HBL 111.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 113.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
KEL 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.16%)
KOSM 3.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.43%)
MLCF 38.03 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.74%)
OGDC 135.05 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.78%)
PAEL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.32%)
PIAA 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.61%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.17%)
PPL 113.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
PRL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.75%)
PTC 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.25%)
SEARL 48.65 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.18%)
SNGP 64.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.37%)
SSGC 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
TELE 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.52%)
TPLP 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TRG 69.60 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.52%)
UNITY 19.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 6,344 Increased By 34 (0.54%)
BR30 22,181 Increased By 82.9 (0.37%)
KSE100 61,979 Increased By 137.4 (0.22%)
KSE30 20,954 Increased By 80.9 (0.39%)
Vodafone drags FTSE 100 lower ahead of Fed outcome

Reuters Published 31 Jan, 2024 01:46pm

The UK’s blue-chip index dipped in early deals on Wednesday, dragged down by Vodafone and GSK, while underwhelming results from major US technology companies and caution ahead of a Federal Reserve policy decision weighed on the global mood.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 dipped 0.2% by 0814 GMT, with Vodafone slipping 2.2% after French telecom operator Iliad said its British peer had rejected its revised proposal to merge their Italian businesses.

Shares of GSK dipped 0.3% even as the drugmaker beat market estimates for fourth-quarter results. The midcap FTSE 250 shed 0.3%, with Harbour Energy falling nearly 5% after Goldman Sachs downgraded the oil and gas producer’s shares to “sell” from “buy”.

FTSE 100 near two-week high on oil boost; Ryanair slides

Both the FTSE indexes were headed for their first monthly decline in three as investors scaled back bets of aggressive interest rate cuts from major central banks, with concerns about China’s slowing economy adding to the gloom.

The Fed is widely seen holding interest rates later in the day, with focus on Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s post-meeting press conference and any hints from policymakers on how soon the Fed could begin easing rates.

