Jan 31, 2024
Business & Finance Print 2024-01-31

UCP business administration delegation visits PSCA

Recorder Report Published 31 Jan, 2024 05:22am

LAHORE: A young and vibrant Business Administration delegation from the University of Central Punjab (UCP) visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) Qurban Lines here on Tuesday.

Faculty members and 30 Students were part of the delegation which was received and briefed by the Director Public Relations Tauseef Sabih Gondal and the Deputy Operation Commander.

They were briefed about the first of its kind Police based web channel in Pakistan, PSCA TV, and the overall process of media management and awareness campaigns.

The DPR briefed the delegation about the Women Safety App and its salient features such as secured route mapping, location sharing, one-touch SOS call for immediate security provision and deployment, and other helpline numbers. The number of people installing apps is growing rapidly and more than 3 lac women have installed the Women Safety app so far.

He further said that the scope of Safe City is being extended by establishing 21 more safe cities projections in the Punjab. The delegation percipients appreciated the efforts made by the PSCA.

The teachers participating in the delegation expressed their views and said that the role of the Safe Cities Authority is exemplary for the revival of cricket in Pakistan. Safe city infrastructure should be spread across the country for crime prevention and active police response, they added.

The female students said that they would definitely download the Women’s Safety app and introduce it in their circles as well.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PSCA Punjab Safe Cities Authority University of Central Punjab UCP

