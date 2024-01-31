AIRLINK 57.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-4.15%)
Urban life of Karachi: KMC organising documentary production competition

Recorder Report Published 31 Jan, 2024 05:22am

KARACHI: The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) is organizing a documentary production competition on the urban life of Karachi.

The first prize of the competition will be Rs 1 million, the second prize Rs 800,000 and the third prize will be Rs 500,000 according to KMC officials.

Citizens of Karachi with creative and research abilities have been invited to participate in this competition.

The short documentary will contain interesting, inspiring, useful and informative content on any topic so that more and more information about the urban life of Karachi can be provided to the people and awareness among the general public in this regard could be enhanced.

According to the conditions set by the KMC for documentary production competition, professional video and movie filmmakers are not eligible to participate in this competition, the duration of a short documentary made in English or Urdu language will be from five to fifteen minutes, in which the ideas used are creative, original and not stolen from anywhere.

Apart from this, no self-promotional, political, immoral content will be allowed to be included in the documentary; the documentary can be produced through a smart phone, camera or any digital recording device.

The last date for submission of entries to the Sports and Culture Department, Faizi Rehman Art Gallery, MR Kayani Road has been fixed as February 20, 2024.

Entries received during the stipulated period will be included in the competition and the results will be announced after a detailed review of the entries from all aspects by an independent committee of judges comprising experts from the relevant field.

