Faiz Festival to be held from Feb 9

LAHORE: Embarking on its 8th edition, the Faiz Festival at Lahore Arts Council Alhamra, from February 9th to 11th, 2024, promises an extraordinary experience.

This cultural extravaganza boasts meaningful literary dialogues, vibrant performances, theatre, soul-stirring Qawwali, book launches, captivating documentaries, dances, drum circles, invigorating workshops, open mic sessions, and Pakistani film’s future.

Drawing global participation, delegates from around the world and Pakistan converge for an unparalleled celebration. The festival starts with the enchanting exhibition, “Women Artists of Pakistan”. The inaugural day features the renowned Qawwals Saleem Sabri and Waseem Sabri.

On the second day, over 32 sessions explore diverse art, literature, language, politics, and poetry themes. The final day unfolds with more than 32 sessions, including poetry, tributes, world-class Pakistani films, and sessions with prominent women across various fields, and insightful discussions on various topics.

The Faiz Festival goes beyond mere cultural gathering; it delves into the evolving global landscape addressing world affairs, politics, societal shifts, linguistic and literary nuances, and the diverse events shaping different nations.

The festival aims to foster mutual understanding broadening perspectives over three days. It encourages collective thinking to address global issues and champions’ philanthropy, mutual tolerance, and the spirit of brotherhood. Faiz Festival is a testament to the power of cultural exchange in creating a more connected and compassionate world.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024