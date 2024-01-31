AIRLINK 57.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-4.15%)
World Print 2024-01-31

Niger follows Burkina, Mali in quitting W African bloc

AFP Published 31 Jan, 2024 05:22am

NIAMEY (Niger): Niger has sent ECOWAS official notification of its withdrawal from the West African bloc, an official source said Tuesday, a day after Mali and Burkina Faso did the same.

Military leaders in the three countries jointly announced on Sunday they were exiting the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) “without delay”.

Grappling with jihadist violence and poverty, the regimes have had tense ties with ECOWAS since coups took place in Niger in July, Burkina Faso in 2022 and Mali in 2020. Niger’s foreign ministry has sent to ECOWAS a note formalising the country’s withdrawal from the regional body, according to the official source contacted by AFP.

Nigerien authorities have not revealed the contents of the “note verbale”, attached to a letter sent to ECOWAS.

The notification marks the start of a one-year period before withdrawal from the bloc takes effect. During that time, countries remain bound by their membership obligations, under the bloc’s statutes.

On Monday, Mali and Burkina Faso said they had sent ECOWAS “formal notice” of their withdrawal.

