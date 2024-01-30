AIRLINK 60.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.51%)
BOP 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.74%)
CNERGY 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.28%)
DFML 13.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
DGKC 73.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.23%)
FCCL 18.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.89%)
FFBL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.57%)
FFL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.29%)
GGL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.78%)
HBL 112.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-1.64%)
HUBC 113.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-1.55%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.11%)
KEL 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-6.37%)
KOSM 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.72%)
MLCF 38.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.7%)
OGDC 137.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.29 (-2.33%)
PAEL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-3%)
PIAA 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.97%)
PIBTL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.2%)
PPL 113.68 Decreased By ▼ -3.84 (-3.27%)
PRL 27.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.01%)
PTC 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-8.35%)
SEARL 49.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-4.65%)
SNGP 68.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-3.46%)
SSGC 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.61%)
TELE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.87%)
TPLP 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.59%)
TRG 73.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-2.48%)
UNITY 20.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.82%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.85%)
BR100 6,420 Decreased By -128.6 (-1.96%)
BR30 22,488 Decreased By -652.2 (-2.82%)
KSE100 62,774 Decreased By -1039.3 (-1.63%)
KSE30 21,146 Decreased By -388.4 (-1.8%)
Reliance, ONGC power Indian shares to best day in eight weeks

Reuters Published 30 Jan, 2024 04:52am

BENGALURU: Indian shares surged in their best session in eight weeks on Monday, driven by gains in energy heavyweights Reliance Industries and ONGC as oil prices climbed, and by a rebound in beaten-down financials.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index closed 1.80% higher at 21,737.60 and the S&P BSE Sensex ended 1.76% higher at 71,941.57 in their biggest one-day percentage gains since Dec. 4.

India’s budget announcement is due on Feb. 1 and “expectations of a hike in allocations in sectors like energy, infrastructure, defence and capital goods ... also aided the rally,” said Deven Choksey, managing director at DRChoksey FinServ.

Besides that, the market also got a boost from strong cues from the rise in Asian markets, which were led by China after the country’s markets regulator said it would fully suspend the lending of restricted shares, in an attempt to stabilise its stock markets.

Domestically, 12 of the 13 sectors logged gains. Energy and oil and gas stocks surged over 5% each to record highs.

Oil-to-retail conglomerate Reliance Industries, which has the second-heaviest weightage on the Nifty, rose 7% to a record high, while Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) shares also jumped about 8%, both aided by crude oil hitting an eight-week high.

Financial services, which has the highest weightage among all sectors, added 1.56%.

